Taylorsville, NC -The Studio3 Chorale, a popular 55-member chorus in Taylorsville, has launched the new Community Music Library. The Chorale has experienced vigorous growth in singer involvement and concert audiences since its inception in 2022.

Chorale Conductor Jordan Dagenhart explains the Community Music Library, “The Chorale owns about 4000 pieces of choral sheet music at this time, and our collection will increase every year. Of course, we will perform much of it again at some time in the future, but until then, we want the music to be used and enjoyed. We came up with the idea of loaning the music to church choirs and school choruses. By sharing our music through the Library, we can help them save money and unite with us in our love of singing good music. This is our way of being good neighbors and giving back to the community, which is so supportive of The Studio3 Chorale.”

Contact Linda Hagen, the Chorale Administrator, for more info about the Music Library: Linda@Studio3nc.com