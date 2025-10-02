Hickory – The Chancel Choir of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church will sing Choral Evensong for the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi on Sunday, October 5, at 5:00 p.m. Evensong is a beautiful and much-loved part of the Anglican tradition of music and worship, with its roots in the Medieval practice of singing prayers and hymns at set times of the day.

The Rev. Jonathan Stepp, Priest in Charge at St. Alban’s, said “the peaceful beauty of Evensong carries within it a deep connection to the spiritual life alongside a deep connection to the history of Christian worship. When a choir leads Evensong, those elements are enhanced in a way that can be wonderfully inspiring.”

The hymns and readings of the service will focus on the ministry of St. Francis of Assisi, who lived from 1181 – 1226, and is widely honored and respected as a person of committed spirituality who loved the natural world, created the first known Nativity Scene, and founded the Franciscan monastic order. Because of his love of, and connection to, nature, many people keep statues of him in gardens and he is often depicted surrounded by animals such as birds and wolves.

Everyone is invited to join St. Alban’s for this time of beautiful music and spiritual reflection, regardless of their faith tradition or if they have no faith tradition at all.

St. Alban’s is located at 130 39th Ave. Place NW in Hickory.