Taylorsville, NC – Planning is underway for the 79th Annual Alexander County Christmas Parade, which is scheduled for Saturday, December 5, at 3:00 p.m. in downtown Taylorsville. The parade is held each year on the first Saturday in December.

Nominations for Grand Marshal are now being accepted through Friday, October 30. If you would like to nominate a special person for this prestigious role, please send an email to alexanderchristmasparade@gmail.com or mail your nomination to Alexander County Cooperative Extension, 151 West Main Avenue (Suite 2), Taylorsville, NC 28681. Nominations should include information about the person and their contributions to the Alexander County community. Once the nomination deadline has passed, the Christmas Parade Committee will review the nominations and select the 2026 Grand Marshal.

Parade entries are also being accepted through Friday, November 20, at 4:00 p.m. The parade is strictly limited to 200 entries on a first-come, first-served basis, so early registration is encouraged.

There are 13 floats available for the 2026 parade at a cost of $625 each, plus $75 for music and/or $75 for a generator, if needed. If your company or organization would like to sponsor a float, please call (828) 632-4451 or email alexanderchristmasparade@gmail.com.

Again this year, the parade will feature a “sensory-friendly zone” for those who are sensitive to loud noises or flashing lights. The zone runs from 1st Avenue SW, near the U.S. Post Office, to Cougar Avenue, near Taylorsville Elementary School.

Each year, child safety is a primary goal of the parade committee. While parade entries are encouraged to share candy with spectators, adults are asked to supervise children and prevent them from running into the street to collect candy. Parade participants should make every effort to throw candy so it reaches the sidewalk or roadside. Parade entry drivers are not allowed to toss candy to prevent distractions.

To download the parade entry form, view the parade route, or learn more, visit alexandercountync.gov/parade.