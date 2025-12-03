Newton, NC—Carolina Caring Foundation invites the community to gather for the 6th annual Light Up A Life “Scattering Joy” Celebration on Tuesday, December 9th, 5:30-8:00pm at Carolina Caring’s Newton campus, located at 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC.

The “Scattering Joy” Celebration marks this year’s first lighting of the beloved luminary display. The evening will feature light refreshments, fellowship, and time for reflection, offering a gentle and uplifting start to the holidays. Each luminary has been purchased by a donor in honor or memory of a loved one who shines a special light in their life.

Those who purchased $50 or more in luminaries will receive a commemorative “Light Up A Life 2025” ornament as a reminder to scatter joy into life throughout the season.

The luminary display will continue shine across Carolina Caring’s Newton campus each evening from December 9th-21st, 5:30-8:00pm. Visitors may drive through the campus and experience the peaceful glow at their own pace.

If you would like to view the full list of honorees and memorials, please visit carolinacaring.org/lights/. To learn more about Carolina Caring Foundation and how it supports Carolina Caring by securing funding, cultivating community partnerships, and connecting donors to the needs of patients and families who may otherwise go without care, visit carolinacaring.org/our-foundation/.