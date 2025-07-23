NEW TO STREAMING:

Two new documentaries that are available to stream have proven to be better and more compelling than anything to be found in movie theaters this summer. They are Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything and Billy Joel: And So it Goes (*** ½ both films) and both are compelling, warts and all, portraits of the lives and careers of their respective subjects.

NEW TO DISC:

Criterion:

Carnal Knowledge (1971) Mike Nichols’ follow up to his ill-fated big budget adaptation of Catch 22, the tale of two college friends and their romantic escapades from their 20s through their 40s and starring Jack Nicholson and Art Garfunkel, comes to the 4K UHD format this week. New extras include a booklet, commentary, interviews, featurettes and the film’s trailer.

You Can Count on Me (2000) Filmmaker/playwright Kenneth Lonergan’s tale of a brother and sister whose relationship is tested when the former comes for an extended stay also comes to 4K this week. Bonus materials include commentary and interviews.

Arrow:

The Nightwatch Collection (1994-2023) Writer-director Ole Bornedal put the Nordic thriller genre on the map with Nightwatch, an unforgettably nail-biting thriller in which a night watchman works at a morgue to help fund his studies, while a spate of grisly murders is shaking Copenhagen. In the sequel, the much older, former night watchman must assist his daughter who’s in a similar situation. Bonus materials include commentary, interviews and documentary.

Cobra (1986) The 80s action thriller which reteamed Sylvester Stallone with his Rambo: First Blood 2 director comes to the 4K format this week as well in a handsome new edition that includes new essays/interviews/commentaries along with archival material.

The Stuff (1985) Larry Cohen’s satirical horror film about a new food substance with alarming side effects comes to the 4K format as well and also includes a never-before-seen director’s cut that’s a half hour longer. Many archival extras have been retained.

Also getting a Blu-Ray release from the label is the Asian action entry, Warriors Two (1978), which is part of the Golden Harvest library of films. Bonus materials include interviews and commentaries.

88 Films:

The long unavailable actioner starring martial arts legend, Sonny Chiba, Detonation: Violent Riders (1975), comes to Blu-Ray this week as well. New commentary and a video essay are included.

Kino:

Danger: Diabolik (1968) John Phillip Law is the master thief of the film’s title in this stylish cult classic getting a new 4K makeover this week. Other new 4K upgrades from the label include the horror entry, Silent Scream (1980), which features Yvonne DeCarlo (The Munsters) and Rebecca Balding, and Bernardo Bertolucci’s portrait of Tibetans in exile, Little Buddha (1993). New commentaries are featured on the separate releases.

Also making its Blu-Ray debut is the historical drama, Northern Lights (1978), which includes new bonus material as well.

Mill Creek:

Bewitched: The Complete Series (1964-1972) The classic series is finally making its stateside Blu-Ray debut this week in a new box set that features bonus materials such as commentaries.

