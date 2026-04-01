Hickory – The Catawba Council on Aging will host two free workshops presented by Lenoir-Rhyne Occupational Therapy Students under the guidance of occupational therapists. The workshops will take place at the West Hickory Senior Center, located at 400 17th St SW, Hickory. Registration is required by contacting the Catawba Council on Aging at 828-328-2269.

The Fall Prevention Workshop will be held on Monday, April 13. Have fun while learning about useful fall prevention tips. Participants will be guided through exercises and activities to ensure better stability and control during their daily lives. Topics will include risk factors for falls, the correct usage of assistive devices (like canes and walkers), recommendations for home modifications to reduce fall risks, and fall recovery techniques. Participants may register for either the 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM workshop or the 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM workshop.

The Emotional and Mental Wellbeing Workshop will be held on Monday, April 20. Discussion will include empowering individuals to maintain and enhance their emotional and mental health by creating meaningful activities and routines, and promoting goal-setting for managing chronic health conditions.

Participants may register for either the 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM workshop or the 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM workshop.