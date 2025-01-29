Charlotte, NC — The 2025 Mid-Atlantic Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance®, drops anchor February 6-9, 2025 at the Charlotte Convention Center. As the Carolina’s largest boating event, the annual boat show will showcase more than 400 new boats for sale, featuring a wide selection of brands alongside educational seminars and the latest marine accessories and gear to shop.

A nautical hub for both seasoned captains and beginner boaters, the Mid-Atlantic Boat Show offers visitors the best prices and special incentives on boats, marine equipment, electronics and accessories to gear up for boating season.

To learn more about the Mid-Atlantic Boat Show and purchase tickets, visit MidAtlanticBoatShow.com.

TICKETS: Tickets are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors 65+ and military, and FREE for children 12 and younger.

The Charlotte Convention Center is located at 501 S College St, Charlotte, NC 28202

INFO: Visit MidAtlanticBoatShow.com; Facebook and Instagram.