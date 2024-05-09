Hickory – A special morning message to be offered by Rev. Benjamin F. Sudderth, Jr. will pay tribute to Hartzell Memorial UMC mothers and women friends of the Church on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Hartzell children and youth will pay tribute to mothers with inspirational praise-dance, poetry and comments honoring mothers. Other tributes will include a special mother’s to mothers tribute.

The morning message will be delivered by Rev. Benjamin F. Sudderth, Jr. of Atlanta. GA. Vocal selections will be given by Mrs. Irene Sudderth who will accompany her husband.

Rev. Sudderth currently serves at the House of Hope Atlanta under the leadership of Sr. Pastor, Rev. Dr. E. Dewey Smith. A native of Charlotte, NC, his ministerial assignments have included positions in Okland, California and Atlanta, GA. Rev. Sudderth has occasionally provided the message for previous Hartzell services.

Hartzell Church is located at 465 South Center Street, Hickory, NC. Rev. Cassandra Rawls is the pastor.