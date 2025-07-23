Old Fort, NC – Mountain Gateway Museum, in partnership with the McDowell County Public Library, has launched a new monthly book club exploring regional history through literature.

The second gathering of the Mountain Stories Book Club will be held Wednesday, July 30, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the museum’s new location (78-C Catawba Ave., Old Fort). The featured book is “My Old True Love” by Sheila Kay Adams, a historical novel set in Madison County during the 1860s.

This free event is open to the public and will highlight a different book each month that connects to western North Carolina’s rich and complex history.

Copies of “My Old True Love” are available through McDowell County Public Library in multiple formats. The Old Fort Library reopened at the beginning of July. For more information, call 828-619-5100 or visit mgmnc.org.

About Mountain Gateway Museum

A regional branch of the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh, the Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center (MGM) is the westernmost facility in the N.C. Department of Natural & Cultural Resources’ Division of State History Museums.

Nestled at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains along the banks of historic Mill Creek in downtown Old Fort (McDowell County), the museum uses artifacts, exhibitions, educational programs, living history demonstrations, and special events to teach people about the rich history and cultural heritage of the state’s mountain region, from its original inhabitants through early settlement and into the 20th century.

As part of its education outreach mission, MGM also assists non-profit museums and historic sites in 38 western NC counties with exhibit development and fabrication, genealogical research, photography archives, traveling exhibitions, and consultations.

About the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) manages, promotes, and enhances the things that people love about North Carolina – its diverse arts and culture, rich history, and spectacular natural areas. Through its programs, the department enhances education, stimulates economic development, improves public health, expands accessibility, and strengthens community resiliency.

The department manages over 100 locations across the state, including 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, five science museums, four aquariums, 35 state parks, four recreation areas, dozens of state trails and natural areas, the North Carolina Zoo, the State Library, the State Archives, the N.C. Arts Council, the African American Heritage Commission, the American Indian Heritage Commission, the State Historic Preservation Office, the Office of State Archaeology, the Highway Historical Markers program, the N.C. Land and Water Fund, and the Natural Heritage Program. For more information, please visit www.dncr.nc.gov.