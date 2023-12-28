We are a few days out from 2024, and the NBA season is already one-third into its season. As we have learned of late, the regular season just does not seem very important to players. Players take games off and defense is scarce. Still, there are some surprises.

The Boston Celtics made some roster changes and appear to be the best team. But the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers are not far behind them as the Eastern Conference begins to heat up.

In the West, the LA Clippers are climbing up the standings after a slow start. Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are opening eyes. Doncic capped a Christmas Day slate of games with 50 points to eclipse 10,000 for his career. And he has not yet reached his 25th birthday.

As I write this, I think Boston is the team to beat for those seeking a title. Just this past week, the Celts traveled west and beat Sacramento, the Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers by a combined 73 points.

The best team in the West is still the defending champion Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets are now winners of five in a row after handling Golden State the Warriors on Christmas Day. The roster looks the same and it was not that long ago when they swept through the playoffs with little problem.

Back to the East. The Milwaukee Bucks added Damian Lillard during the offseason. He is averaging over 27 points a game and teaming up with Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 32 points and 11 rebounds a game, has not been an issue. This team will be a tough out in the playoffs.

The surprises include the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves are 22-7 thus far and are doing it with defense. Imagine that, excelling with a facet of the game that has virtually disappeared. Couple that defense with rising star Anthony Edwards and you have a title contender.

Another surprise team is the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers are 22-7 and not surprisingly, got better after letting James Harden go. MVP Joel Embiid has the ball more now that Harden is gone. The result has led to more offense and everyone knows Harden was a defensive liability.

The biggest surprise has to be the Oklahoma City Thunder. This very young team is off to a 19-9 start. Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren have established themselves as the efficient 2A and 2B players behind superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Both are averaging 17 points a game while SGA is putting up close to 30 a night. This team ranks in the top 10 in both offense and defense.