Valdese, NC – Rock School Arts Foundation will present the works of Steve Brooks and Danny Bernard in a new exhibition.

The exhibition opens on January 17 and runs through February 14, in the foundation’s galleries located inside the Old Rock School in Valdese, NC.

Steve’s work will be exhibited in Gallery I and the new Hallway Gallery. Danny’s work will be exhibited in Gallery II.

Artists’ Reception will be on Sunday, January 26, from 2-4 pm.