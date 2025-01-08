Taylorsville, NC – Calling all singers! The Studio3 Chorale has a new rehearsal night. Beginning January 13th, the new day and time will be Mondays from 7 pm till 8:30 pm. For those who could not attend the previous rehearsal night, the Monday schedule may allow more singers to join the Chorale.

The only adult community choir in our area, the Chorale is very popular with members and audiences. We are seeking new singers. The Conductor is Jordan Dagenhart and the Associate Conductor is Bernadette Watts. This spring season will last through May.

Want to know more? Visit www.studio3nc.com and see the Chorale FAQ page. Or call or text Jordan Dagenhart at 828-228-7706.