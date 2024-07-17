Valdese, NC – AMOREM will offer an opportunity for grieving children in the summer of 2024. This year, the organization has extended the hours of Good Mourning Children’s Grief Camp and allotted time for drop-offs and pick-ups to accommodate more children and their families.

It’s hard to recognize a child’s grief because they tend to express their emotions differently than adults. When children experience death, they may think that they are the only ones in the world who have lost a mother, father, grandparent or other loved one. At Good Mourning Children’s Grief Camp, children will learn that they are not alone, their feelings are normal and it is okay to remember and honor their loved ones.

For more than 20 years, children ages 6 through 12 who are grieving the loss of a loved one have been invited to spend a day devoted to remembering and healing through grief-related activities. Through age-appropriate activities, children will gain a better understanding of loss and grief. As they talk, draw, write, listen and laugh, children have the space to find the healing tools that they need.

AMOREM’s Good Mourning Children’s Grief Camp is presented by Ashewood Grief Support Services and is provided at no cost to participants due to the generosity and support of the community. The summer camp is facilitated by AMOREM staff and specially trained adult volunteers and VolunTEENS.

The Good Mourning Children’s Grief Camp will be held in the High Country service area on July 25 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the AMOREM Palliative Care Center located at 274 Archie Carroll Rd. in Boone. The Burke service area camp will be held on August 1 at the Valdese campus located at 1721 Enon Rd. in Valdese. The Caldwell service area camp will be held on August 8 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the AMOREM Jack & Shirley Robbins Center located at 526 Pine Mountain Rd. in Hudson. Drop-off will be from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and pick-up times will be between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Ashewood Grief Support Services of AMOREM helps individuals of all ages and their families cope with the loss of people they love. Grief support services are provided at no cost to the community, even to those with no affiliation with hospice services. For more information, or to register for grief camp, contact Director of Grief Services, Kimberly Setzer, MSW, LCSW at 828.754.0101 or email [email protected].