New To Theaters And Disc

NOW IN THEATERS:

Supergirl – Milly Alcock is the title character who pals around with the dog, Krypto, while carrying out interstellar revenge, in this latest tired entry from the retooled DC Films.

NEW TO DISC:

Arrow Video:

The Mortal Kombat Kollection (1995-1997) is a new set from the label that includes the two 1990s entries in the series in their 4K debut. Lots of copious extras and handsome packaging as well complement the set. Fans who appreciate this sort of thing won’t be disappointed.

Jackie Chan’s Breakout Hits (1994-1998) is yet another 4K box set from the label that collects the films that helped make the martial arts star a US household name. Films included are Rumble in the Bronx, First Strike, Mr. Nice Guy, Drunken Master II, Who Am I ? and Thunderbolt. Multiple cuts of the films are included along with lots of terrific extras.

Also being issued in 4K from the label is the Australian tale of a teacher’s lost weekend of drinking, Wake in Fright (1971), which stars Gary Bond and Donald Pleasance. More terrific bonus materials abound in this release.

Paramount:

King Kong (1976) The Dino De Laurentiis produced remake of the 1933 classic, makes its second appearance in the 4K format from the label. This one is basically just a repackaging of the 2024 steelbook release with nothing new added but is there for those who missed the last one.

Criterion:

The 2026 Best International Film Nominee, and one whose charms were lost on this writer, It Was Just an Accident (2025), makes its 4K and Blu Ray debut this week from the label. Bonus materials are included.

Warner Archive:

The label is very busy this week with many Blu Ray catalog releases. These include the dark comedy, Pretty Maids All in a Row (1971), the pre-code drama that was unseen for 90 years, Letty Lynton (1932) and the animated series, Dastardly and Muttley: The Complete Series (1969-1970).

Other releases include the comedy, Start the Revolution Without Me (1970), the Cole Porter biopic, Day and Night (1946), Rose Marie (1936), Come Live with Me (1941), Strange Cargo (1940) and the WWII actioner, Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo (1944). Bonus materials are included on most of these releases.

Kino:

The recent musical remake of the fondly remembered film from 40 years before, Kiss of the Spider Woman (2025), starring Jennifer Lopez, comes to the 4K format from the label.

Shout Factory:

Director Richard Benjamin’s charming remake of the 1940s comedy, Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House, The Money Pit (1986), also makes its 4K debut with a few new extras.

The label is also reissuing in steelbook format, Child’s Play (1988), for the umpteenth time and the republic will stand if it’s the last.

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