New To Theaters And Disc

NOW IN THEATERS:

The Odyssey – Filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s take on the oft filmed classic poem of the film’s title, the tale of a warrior’s ten-year journey home after the Trojan War, has now arrived after much anticipation. The first of Nolan’s films to be filmed completely in IMAX, one can only hope that the filmmaker’s overwhelming desire to get the technical details right doesn’t supersede the human elements involved in the story, a problem with many of his projects. At the very least, the film is filled with many A list actors, the most notable being Matt Damon in the title role.

NEW TO DISC:

Arrow:

Similar to The Odyssey in plot is Joel Schumacher’s Falling Down (1993), starring Michael Douglas as a social misfit trying to get home across LA on foot in time to crash a birthday party for his daughter. Said party being held at his estranged wife’s home. The first ever 4K release of the film features a nice array of extras in addition to the superb audio/video presentation of the film.

Sony:

The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (1958), featuring groundbreaking special effects from maestro, Ray Harryhausen, comes to the 4K format for the first time. No new extras but there are plenty of archival ones to enjoy along with the much-improved transfer.

The anatomy of the American war machine is at the center of the acclaimed documentary, Why We Fight (2005), now making its Blu Ray debut.

Shout Factory:

Pleasantville (1998), a brother and sister are transported into a 1950s sitcom in Gary Ross’s comedy/fantasy, now making its 4K debut. Nothing new in the way of bonus material which retains the director’s commentary.

Unlawful Entry (1992), featuring a terrific performance by Ray Liotta as a mentally disturbed cop, finally gets its 4K due in a new edition. There are a few new interviews included with the archival bonus features.

Criterion:

Cruel Story of Youth (1959-1960) Japanese director Nagisa Oshima’s second feature film-the plot revolving around teens turning to a life of crime-makes its 4K debut with interviews and short films.

Vinegar Syndrome:

Faces of Death Part II (1981) The second in the controversial shockumentary series makes its 4K debut from the label in a new edition that also includes a longer cut of the film and a deleted scene.

Kino:

Triumph of the Will (1935) Leni Riefenstahl’s much discussed documentary, regarded by most as pro-Nazi propaganda, gets a new Blu Ray makeover courtesy of the label. Bonus materials include commentary and bonus short film.

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