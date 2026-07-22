Conover, NC – Join us on August 22nd at the Conover City park, 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for Free Conover Cruz’N, Car Show For A Cause 2026.

It will be an unforgettable day of cars, music, food, and fun as Conover Community Partners raises funds for the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center.

What to Expect:

DJ, spinning tunes all day to keep the energy high.

Food Trucks & Craft Vendors – Satisfy your cravings with mouth-watering bites from local food trucks and explore unique finds from a variety of craft vendors.

1877 Pub and Grub is serving cold brews all day.

50/50 Raffle & More – Feeling lucky? Enter our 50/50 raffle and keep an eye out for additional surprises throughout the day!

Whether you’re showing off a classic car, hot rod, or just here to enjoy the festivities, there’s something for everyone.

Vendors apply at https://forms.gle/Ee6LR72cGh3ZvVCi9. Vehicles arrive at 9:00 am.

Bring your family, bring your friends, and get ready for a high-octane celebration of horsepower and community spirit.

We have a goal to raise $10,000 for the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center, and every dollar makes a difference!

Conover City Park is located at 361 5th Ave SE, Conover, NC 28613.