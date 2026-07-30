NOW IN THEATERS:

Spiderman: Brand New Day – The ninth Spiderman film in the last 24 years makes its way to movie screens this week. In this entry, Peter Parker (Tom Holland), finds the intense business of protecting NYC finally getting to him and causing some strange physical changes.

NEW TO DISC:

Lionsgate:

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair (2006) The reedited two Kill Bill films from director Quentin Tarantino have now been issued on 4K and Blu Ray from the label with a few bonus goodies.

Arrow:

The Netflix phenomenon, Stranger Things: The Complete Series (2016-2025), has now been issued on disc in the 4K format for the first time. The deluxe box set includes a bountiful selection of bonus material as well.

The dystopian sci-fi classic Soylent Green (1973), starring Charlton Heston, makes the leap to the 4K format this week in a slipcase edition and a great selection of extras.

Also being issued on Blu Ray is the Robert Duvall starring crime thriller, The Outfit (1973). A nice selection of bonus materials includes an alternate ending and a commentary.

Vinegar Syndrome:

The Stephen King adaptation, The Mangler (1995), makes its way to the 4K format from the label in a deluxe edition, along with the American remake of Nightwatch (1997), also making the Ultra High-Definition transition. Both releases include lots of bonus materials.

Standard 4K edition reissues of titles previously only available in deluxe packaging include The Boys in the Band (1970), Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean (1982) and Explorers (1985).

Severin:

The British import, Threads (1984), a harrowing depiction of life after a nuclear holocaust, comes to the 4K format from the label this week with bonus materials intact.

Universal:

The label has on tap for 4K release this week the recent sci-fi entry, Pressure (2026), starring Brendan Fraser and the classic comedy, Pillow Talk (1959), starring Rock Hudson and Doris Day.

Disney:

The studio’s latest resurrection of a long dormant intellectual property from their acquisition of the 20th Century Fox library, The Devil Wears Prada 2 (2026), gets a 4K release this week. Per the studio’s usual practice, the release contains minimal bonus materials.

Warner Archive:

New Blu-Ray releases from the label this week include the LA based film-noir, Crimewave (1954), the Laurel and Hardy feature film, Bonnie Scotland (1935), The Keyhole (1933), Colt .45 (1950) and Lilly Turner (1933). Bonus materials vary on the individual releases.

Kino:

New 4K releases include terrific new upgrades of the Wes Craven directed horror entry, Deadly Blessing (1981) and the Elvis Presley vehicle, King Creole (1958). New commentaries are included.

Also being issued on Blu Ray is the crime thriller, Walk a Tightrope (1963), also including a new commentary.

Shout Factory:

The superb police thriller, End of Watch (2012), starring Jake Gyllenhaal, gets a 4K makeover this week as part of the label’s Shout Select series of titles.

Questions/comments? filmfan1970@hotmail.com

Photo: Tom Holland in Spiderman: Brand New Day