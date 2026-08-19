Hickory – The Hickory Landmarks Society will sponsor its 2026 fall history and art group tour on Wednesday, October 7 and Thursday, October 8. This fall’s tour visits Hillsborough, North Carolina, for a bit of Colonial History during America250. Join us for a fun-filled, entertaining trip that includes interesting historic sites, unique art displays and even some spine-tingling paranormal investigation.

Travel is by luxury charter bus. The tour leaves Maple Grove (542 2nd St. NE, Hickory) at 7:45 am. First stop is Blandwood Mansion in Greensboro, the first Italianate style house in North Carolina. It was built in 1795 and became the home of Governor John Motley Morehead. While in Greensboro the group will see the Historic Magnolia House, a Green Book site recently added to the National Register of Historic Places. After lunch on the way to Hillsborough, participants will enjoy a visit to a collection of over 1200 miniature American folk-art buildings. This collection has been featured in Our State magazine and on a PBS NC short documentary and is rarely open to the public. The group will also visit the Burwell School which features the history of Elzabeth Keckley who was enslaved as a child and became a noted seamstress and designer for Mary Todd Lincoln. The first day will end with a three-course meal and entertainment from the Ghost Guild. Named best paranormal team in North Carolina by Strange Carolinas, the Ghost Guild is a registered nonprofit organization that serves as the official paranormal research team for the City of Raleigh’s Mordecai Historic Park.

Day two features more art and history including an entertaining and engaging program on the men who wrote the Declaration of Independence and what you should have learned about them in school.

Cost for the tour is $320.00 per person double room for HLS members and $340.00 per person double room for non-HLS members, $360.00 per person single room for HLS members, and $380.00 per person single room for non-HLS members. Registration price includes hotel room, 2 breakfasts, 1 three-course dinner, and all fees. Many of the stops are at historic buildings which are not required to be ADA compliant. Access may be limited. Reservations are now being accepted. Deadline for joining the tour is September 6 at 4pm. Payment is due by that date. For a complete agenda or to register online visit hickorylandmarks.org. Please call the HLS office at 322-4731 to sign up for this exciting journey into history, art, paranormal science and historic preservation! You may also mail your check, payable to HLS, to PO Box 2341, Hickory, NC 28603.

Photo: Blandwood Mansion in Greensboro.