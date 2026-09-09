New To Theaters And Disc

NOW IN THEATERS:

Practical Magic 2 – Continuing the trend of sequelizing movies made decades ago, Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock reteam in this 28 years later sequel to the original film. Joining the cast for the new entry is Joey King and not rejoining the cast from the original are Aidan Quinn and Evan Rachel Wood.

NEW TO DISC:

Kino Lorber:

The Pink Panther Masterpiece Collection (1964-1978) is a new repackaging of the label’s previous 4K releases of the five Pink Panther made during star Peter Sellers’ lifetime. It’s a perfect solution for fans who didn’t buy the titles separately.

Warner Archive/Warner Brothers:

Looney Tunes Collector’s Vault Volume 3 (1930-1969) 50 more remastered cartoons are being issued in the third volume of the ongoing series. One disc being 25 newly remastered cartoons and the other being 25 cartoons making their disc debut. The release features the label’s usually stellar transfers.

Also being issued by the label are 4K and Blu Ray editions of two DC Comics entries. The recent live action theatrical film, Supergirl (2026), and the animated entry, Batman Knightfall : Part 1 (2026). Bonus materials vary on the releases.

Criterion:

Sidney Lumet’s classic adaptation of the Reginald Rose teleplay, 12 Angry Men (1957), is getting a 4K release from the label and includes such bonus materials as the original live TV version of the film and interviews.

Paramount:

The label has two more reissues this week in lieu of any new releases. They are another Blu Ray repackaging of Star Trek: The Complete Original Series (1966-1969), timed to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the show and a 4K steelbook of the sci-fi opus, Arrival (2016), timed for its 10th anniversary.

Universal:

The seventh (!) entry in the seemingly never-ending series of animated films, Minions and Monsters (2026), gets a 4K and Blu Ray release this week with a few new featurettes.

Troma:

The slasher film entry, Graduation Day (1981), which also features an early appearance from Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White, comes to Blu Ray in a new 45th anniversary release. Extras include commentaries and interviews.

Shout Factory:

The label is repackaging their recent 4K releases of Peking Opera Blues (1986) and City on Fire (1987) in the steelbook format. The bonus content is the same.

Fun City Editions:

The label continues its tradition of releasing lesser-known films with a Blu Ray issue of the forgotten 80s comedy, Patti Rocks (1988).

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