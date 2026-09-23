NOW IN THEATERS:

Resident Evil – Zach Creger, who gained much critical good will with last year’s, Weapons, opts to do yet another adaptation of the video game of the film’s title with his latest film.

NEW TO DISC:

Kino:

Two new 4K upgrades from the label are the action comedy Bulletproof (1996) and the thriller starring Mickey Rourke, Johnny Handsome (1989). Both include new commentaries.

Also getting a restoration on Blu Ray is the 3-D film entry, The Bubble (1966). The release includes multiple featurettes and a commentary.

Additional Blu Ray releases from the label this week include a three-movie Italo-Crime Collection (1973-1977) in 4K, and Blu Ray releases of Weapons of Death (1977), Blazing Magnum (1976) and The Counselor (1973).

Warner Brothers:

The label is upgrading to 4K the big budget adaptation of the Anne Rice novel, Interview with the Vampire (1994) with a few new featurettes.

The latest franchise entry in the Evil Dead series, Evil Dead Burn (2026), also gets a 4K and Blu Ray release this week.

Warner Archive:

The label’s bountiful selection of new Blu Ray releases, all featuring fantastic new film scans, include The Great Waltz (1938), Dear Heart (1964), Bundle of Joy (1956) and Boys Town (1938).

Disney:

Pixar’s latest attempt to mine the financial well of one of their most well-known properties, Toy Story 5 (2026), also gets a 4K and Blu Ray release this week.

Paramount:

The sixth, and least, of the 26-year-old horror movie parody franchise, Scary Movie (2026), gets a physical media release in both 4K and Blu Ray formats as well with a few new extras.

Tim Burton’s adaptation of Sweeney Todd (2007) and his take on Sleepy Hollow (1999) both receive a steelbook reissue this week with previously issued bonus materials.

Criterion:

Nouvelle Vague (2025) The making of the groundbreaking 1959 film, Breathless, is the subject of Richard Linklater’s film last fall, now getting a 4K physical release.

Decal Releasing:

I Love Boosters (2026) Boots Riley’s latest film arrives on 4K and concerns itself with a group of shoplifters, as opposed to making a satirical statement of questionable taste on the COVID pandemic of 2020, as the title might suggest.

Sony:

The somewhat forgotten sitcom, Bridget Loves Bernie (1972-73), gets its first ever Blu Ray release courtesy of the label. No new extras but the episodes are well remastered.

Universal:

New catalog Blu Ray releases from the label include Waikiki Wedding (1937), Thunder Bay (1953), Rhythm on the River (1940) and Rhythm on the Range (1936).

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Photo: Johnny Depp in Sweeney Todd