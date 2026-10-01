NOW IN THEATERS:

Heart of the Beast (***) Brad Pitt stars as a former special ops soldier who, along with his combat dog, is forced to contend with the indifference of mother nature after his plane crashes when he suffers a health emergency. David Ayer, whose career as a director has been hit and miss, has crafted what is his best film since the harrowing 2012 entry, End of Watch. Extremely well shot and filled with surprises at every turn, the film is a moving and well-acted portrait of the relationship between a man and his dog under the most extreme circumstances. The film is guaranteed to please both the dog people in the audience and those who aren’t in equal measure.

NEW TO DISC:

Disney:

Two of Robin Williams’ more fondly remembered efforts from his career are getting 4K upgrades this week. They are Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) and Dead Poet’s Society (1989). No new extras but both releases retain previously issued bonus materials.

Arrow:

The label continues their terrific 4K upgrades with two new releases this week. They are the Quentin Tarantino inspired, Go (1999), and the classic sci fi film, Forbidden Planet (1956). Both feature a combination of new and archival extras, deluxe packaging and excellent new transfers.

Toy Robot:

The new subsidiary label from Arrow has a Blu Ray release of the Japanese supernatural entry, Ninja Wars (1982). Bonus materials include a new commentary and featurettes.

Vinegar Syndrome:

The last film to feature Frank Sinatra as the star, The First Deadly Sin (1980), a detective thriller based on Lawrence Sanders’ best seller, makes its Blu Ray debut this week, courtesy of the label.

Also being issued on 4K is the horror entry, Bloody Psycho (1989) with a decent amount of bonus materials.

Kino:

New releases from the label include a stellar new 4K transfer of Norman Jewison’s adaptation of the musical, Jesus Christ Superstar (1973), a 4K collection entitled, Brit Noir: Collection IV (1954-1955) and a Blu Ray set entitled, Anjelique: Complete Five Film Collection (1964-1968). The releases include new commentaries and great transfers.

Also being issued on Blu Ray by the label is Kasi Lemmons’s The Caveman’s Valentine (2001), a follow-up to her well-reviewed debut film Eve’s Bayou. A new commentary is also included.

Warner Archive:

New Blu Ray releases from the label include a long overdue upgrade of the Steve Martin musical-drama, Pennies from Heaven (1981), the crime drama starring Bette Davis and Humphrey Bogart, Marked Woman (1937), the precode drama starring Maureen O’Sullivan, Skyscraper Souls (1932), and the Doris Day comedy, Please Don’t Eat the Daisies (1960). Bonus materials vary on the individual releases but the transfers are stellar.

Criterion:

Two new releases from the label this week include a 4K upgrade of the well-regarded film from Indian director, Satyajit Ray, Days and Nights in the Forest (1970).

Also being issued by the label is a 4K collection of Three Films by Leos Carax (1984-1991) which includes Boy Meets Girl, Mauvais Sang and Lovers on the Bridge. Extras include new interviews.

Questions/comments? filmfan1970@hotmail.com