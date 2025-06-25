Now In Theaters & New To Disc

NOW IN THEATERS:

28 Years Later – Danny Boyle returns to the director’s chair in the third film in a zombie franchise that began nearly a quarter century ago. This time a mutation has spread to the survivor’s of the plague from the original film.

Dogtooth (1995) Yorgos Lanthimos’s film debut-the tale of a controlling father determined to protect his offspring at any cost-is being rolled out in select cities in a new 4K restoration.

NEW TO DISC:

Arrow:

Dark City (1998) Alex Proyas’ celebrated follow up to his 1995 film, The Crow – a sci fi tale of an extraterrestrial experiment on the human species – comes to 4K in a new set with copious extras including multiple commentaries and behind the scenes features. Two cuts of the film of the film are also included.

Also being given a Blu-Ray issue by the label is the supernatural tinged, Japanese action film, The Invisible Swordsman (1970). Bonus materials include new interviews and a commentary.

Warner Brothers/Warner Archive:

The recent box office behemoth, A Minecraft Movie (2025), comes to both 4K and Blu-Ray formats this week. Also being issued in the 4K format for the first time are the classic actioner, Lethal Weapon (1987) and the highly regarded musical, High Society (1956). The latter two releases retain previously issued bonus materials along with the resplendent new transfers.

Also making their BluRay debut from the Warner Archive label are Splendor in the Grass (1961), The Enchanted Cottage (1945), His Kind of Woman (1951), Executive Suite (1954), A Date with Judy (1948) and The Citadel (1938). Bonus materials vary on the individual releases but the new transfers are sure to please regardless.

Kino:

Coming to the 4K format for the first time ever this week, courtesy of the label’s licensing agreement with Paramount, are Mimi Leder’s, The Peacemaker (1997) Gore Verbinski’s sublimely entertaining comedy, Mouse Hunt (1997) and the fondly remembered comedy, Road Trip (2000). All of these new titles have terrific transfers and include new commentaries along with some archival bonus materials.

Also being issued on Blu-Ray for the first time is the western comedy, Rustler’s Rhapsody (1985). A new commentary is also included on this release.

Paramount:

Novocaine (2025) is the recent actioner about a man with a disorder that makes him impervious to pain, who is tasked with rescuing his kidnapped romantic partner. Bonus featurettes are included in the new 4K and Blu-Ray releases of the film.

Shout/Scream:

The cheerleader comedy, Bring it On (2000), comes to 4K for the first time in a new release that includes some additional bonus material as well.

Radiance Films:

The label has issued its first 4K UHD release this week, and it is Todd Solondz’s lesser-known film, Palindromes (2004) regarding a thirteen-year old’s efforts to have a baby. Fans of the director’s work are sure to be pleased with the exquisite transfer and a new bonus director interview.

Sony:

Joel Schumacher’s St. Elmo’s Fire (1985), a trendsetter and pop cultural landmark in spite of its flaws, makes its 4K debut in what is being billed as a 40th Anniversary edition. Legacy features have been carried over.

Also being reissued on Blu-Ray by the label is Blake Edward’s excellent suspenser starring Lee Remick, Experiment in Terror (1962).

Criterion:

Sorcerer (1977) William Friedkin’s masterful reworking of the 1953 film, The Wages of Fear, concerning four men attempting to drive truckloads of explosives across mountainous terrain to extinguish oil fires, makes its 4K debut this week. In addition to the sublime transfer, the three-disc set contains a documentary, director interview and behind the scenes footage. A must own for disc collectors.

Thirty Two Short Films About Glenn Gould (1993) Francois Girard’s unconventional bio of the life and times of the celebrated pianist of the film’s title-told in thirty-two vignettes-also makes its Blu-Ray debut this week. Bonus materials include commentary, interviews and essay booklet.

Questions/comments? filmfan1970@hotmail.com