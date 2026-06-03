New To Theaters, Streaming And Disc

NOW IN THEATERS:

Power Ballad – The latest music-oriented film from critically acclaimed director, John Carney (Sing Street, Begin Again), stars Paul Rudd as a struggling songwriter who fears his songs may have been stolen by a pop star (Nick Jonas) with no credit given.

NEW TO STREAMING:

Lorne – is a documentary portrait of the SNL producer that traces his origins and gives insight into his struggles spearheading the legendary sketch comedy show.

NEW TO DISC:

Criterion:

Stanley Donen’s masterful blend of romance and mystery, Charade (1964), starring Audrey Hepburn and Cary Grant, makes its 4K debut. Archival bonus materials from the 2010 Blu Ray are retained.

Five Easy Pieces (1970) The tale of a piano prodigy turned oil rig worker and now drifting through life, also featuring a terrific performance by Jack Nicholson, also gets a 4K face lift. Again, the majority of the bonus features are carried over from earlier releases.

Disney:

Hoppers (2026) One of the latest animated entries from the studio gets a 4K and Blu Ray release with a few new featurettes included.

Warner Brothers:

The recent Oscar winner and critical darling from last year, One Battle After Another (2025), gets a steelbook release that includes a few more bonus features than the previous release.

Paramount:

The label is continuing its recent tendency to reissue and repackage previously issued 4K titles. This week’s offerings include Escape from LA (1996) and 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016). Neither of these include anything new except the repackaging.

Vinegar Syndrome:

William Friedkin’s adaptation of the celebrated stage play, The Boys in the Band (1970), starring Cliff Gorman, makes its way to the 4K format for the first time. The beautifully packaged set also includes a nice set of new bonus materials.

Shout Factory:

First time issues on 4K from the label this week include the live action cartoon adaptation, The Flintstones (1994), and Don Coscarelli’s (Phantasm) adaptation of Joe Lansdale’s novella, Bubba Ho-Tep (2002). Both releases include a combination of new and archival bonus material.

Also being reissued on Blu Ray from the label is Communion (1989), starring Christopher Walken as an alien abductee.

Radiance Films:

A street vendor is recruited by a Yakuza, leading to a downward spiral in Aesthetics of a Bullet (1973), a Hong Kong actioner getting a Blu Ray release. Extras include interviews and a booklet.

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