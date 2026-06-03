Hickory – Hickory Community Theatre’s Vacation Extravaganza is coming up on Tuesday, June 9—and you won’t want to miss it! A $140 ticket gets admission for two to a night of fantastic food, drinks, and live entertainment by local favorite Ulysses Long. Plus, every ticket comes with the chance to win big—$10,000 grand prize or a $1,000 second prize! Don’t wait—secure your spot for this unforgettable evening.

Ticket sales end at noon on June 9, so get yours now. Buy online at hickorytheatre.org or call 828-328-2283.