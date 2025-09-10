New To Theaters, Streaming & Disc

NEW TO THEATERS:

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return-supposedly for the last time-as the ghost busting team of Ed and Loraine Warren, as they travel to Pennsylvania to do battle with a demon in 1986.

NEW TO STREAMING:

The Music We Call Country (***) is a well-made documentary exploring the roots of the beginnings of country music. The film retraces the events leading to the discovery of the first superstars of the genre, Jimmie Rodgers and The Carter Family in fine detail, giving viewers an intriguing portrait of country’s enduring appeal.

The Naked Gun (2025) (* ½) The recent reboot/sequel of the much-loved comedy franchise of the late 80s/90s has made its way to streaming. Those who are more forgiving may find some occasional chuckles here and there. I, however, was not amused and found the film to be as bad as, if not worse, than the litany of comedy film projects that original Naked Gun star, Leslie Nielsen, busied himself with in the wake of the original film’s success. Jokes fall flat at every turn and Liam Neeson’s comedic timing is best described as out of synch. Enter at your own risk.

NEW TO DISC:

Universal:

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) Sissy Spacek’s Oscar winning portrayal of country singer Loretta Lynn comes to the 4K UHD format, along with previously issued bonus materials.

Jurassic World: Rebirth (2025) The latest rehash of the Jurassic Park franchise comes to both Blu-Ray and 4K formats along with a new Jurassic World: 7 Movie Collection (1993-2025), which includes all the films in the series. A few new featurettes are included in the release of latest film.

Also making its 4K debut this week is the animated film, Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011). The release includes previously issued bonus materials.

Criterion:

High and Low (1963) Toshiro Mifune is an industrialist whose family life is turned upside down when a kidnapper enters his universe. Recently remade by Spike Lee, this first ever 4K release of the film includes a documentary, interviews and commentary.

Arrow:

Proof of the Man (1977) A Harlem resident who moves to Japan finds himself in vengeance mode after a brutal stabbing, in this actioner making its Blu-Ray debut. A new commentary and interviews are included.

A24:

Materialists (2025) In filmmaker Celine Song’s follow-up to her much-lauded film, Past Lives, a matchmaker’s lucrative business gets complicated when she falls into a toxic love triangle that threatens her clients. The film makes it Blu-Ray debut from the label.

Lionsgate:

Little House on the Prairie: The Complete Series (1974-1983) The television adventures of the Ingalls family makes its Blu-Ray debut as part of a complete set in this new edition that also includes a few bonuses as well.

