Newton, NC – The Newton Elks Lodge #2042 will host its Fallen Brothers Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, September 14, 2026, bringing golfers, sponsors and community supporters together for a day of fellowship, remembrance and charitable giving.

The tournament is being held to honor the memory of Elks brothers who have passed away while continuing the Lodge’s long-standing tradition of helping those in need throughout the Newton and Catawba County community.

“Honoring Those Who Came Before Us. Helping Those Who Need Us Today.” is the theme of this year’s event.

The Newton Elks have been an active part of the community for decades, supporting local families, youth programs, veterans and charitable organizations. The Lodge is part of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, an organization whose mission emphasizes charity, justice, brotherly love and fidelity.

The Fallen Brothers Tournament is an opportunity for the community to support that mission while enjoying a day of golf and fellowship.

Golfers and sponsors are needed. Individuals, businesses and organizations are encouraged to participate by putting together a team, sponsoring a hole or becoming a tournament sponsor. Donations of prizes and other forms of support are also welcome.

Tournament organizers say the event is about more than golf. It is a way for the Lodge to remember its members who helped build the organization while raising funds that will allow today’s Elks to continue serving the community.

Businesses and individuals interested in becoming a sponsor or golfer are encouraged to contact the Newton Elks Lodge for tournament information and registration details.

For more information, contact Newton Elks Lodge #2042 at (828) 464-1360 or visit the Tournament Website at https://events.golfstatus.com/event/2026-newton-elks-lodge-2042-fall-golf-tournament.