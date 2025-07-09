Hickory – The Catawba Valley Community College (CVCC) Small Business Center will host a two no-cost workshops on Thursday, August 14 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM and a second class from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM. The program will be in a webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers.

Speaker Mike Collins of The Perfect Workday Co. will discuss the ABCs of Starting a Small Business on a Limited Budget. These are the ABCs of how to start a small business combined with winning strategies from low-cost startups. ABCs of Starting a Small Business on a Limited Budget is easier now than it has ever been. In these challenging times everyone from the government to your local banker is trying to help you succeed.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the CVCC Small Business Center will honor requests for reasonable accommodations made by individuals with disabilities. If you have a disability that requires special accommodation, please contact the Small Business Center 72 hours prior to the event at (828) 327-7000 X4117 or accommodations@cvcc.com.

Fee: No Cost

Register for classes online at https://www.ncsbc.net/center.aspx?center=75100