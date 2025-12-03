Hickory – Christmas is right around the corner, have you been naughty or nice this year? Ask Santa for a peek at his list on Saturday, Dec. 13, at our annual Pictures with Santa at Highland Recreation Center! From 10-10:30 a.m., gather around as Santa reads a special Christmas-themed story. Then, Santa will be available for family photos from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hot chocolate and holiday cookies will be provided while supplies last. No registration required.