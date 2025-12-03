Hickory – Redhawk Publications proudly announces the release of Whiskey Fueled: Hickory Tavern, Prohibition & Racing, a dynamic new historical work co-authored by the father-daughter team of Richard Eller and Suzanne Mayo. The authors will appear for a special discussion and book signing on Saturday, December 6th, at 10 a.m. at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library in Hickory, North Carolina.

Whiskey Fueled offers a fascinating exploration of how moonshining in the backcountry of western North Carolina helped ignite one of America’s favorite pastimes—NASCAR. Drawing connections between local ingenuity, resilience, and the high-octane world of early racing, the book vividly recounts how a region’s defiance during Prohibition paved the way for a national phenomenon.

For Suzanne Mayo, who holds a degree in History from UNC-Wilmington, this marks her debut publication—and a meaningful collaboration with her father. “Working with my dad was an irresistible opportunity,” Suzanne shares. “The process of creating this book together not only brought us closer but also allowed us to make enduring memories. This collaboration is very dear to me.”

Her co-author and father, Richard Eller, is a renowned North Carolina author and historian with over fifteen books to his name. His passion for documenting the region’s people and stories is reflected in every page. Together, Eller and Mayo bring both scholarly insight and heartfelt storytelling to this engaging piece of local history.

Both authors hope their work resonates not only with fans of history and NASCAR but also inspires younger generations to explore and appreciate their roots. Through Whiskey Fueled, they seek to connect readers with the past while preserving the vibrant cultural heritage of western North Carolina.

Join Richard Eller and Suzanne Mayo for this special event on Saturday, December 6th at 10 a.m. at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. Learn about the colorful world of whiskey running, the origins of racing, and the remarkable history that fueled them both—and don’t miss the chance to purchase a signed copy of Whiskey Fueled: Hickory Tavern, Prohibition & Racing.

Photo: Richard Eller and his daughter Suzanne Mayo.