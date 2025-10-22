Hickory – Redhawk Publications, in partnership with Footcandle Film Society, Akula Literary Partners, Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts, Catawba Valley Community College, and The Center for Creative and Compassionate Communities is excited to host a two-day Writers Workshop, — Open Access: Literature from the Margins — on Friday, October 31, and Saturday, November 1, 2025, at Catawba Valley Community College.

This intensive workshop is designed for both aspiring and published writers eager to advance their writing careers. Participants will learn from renowned authors about the publishing process, gain insights into marketing and publicity, and—perhaps most exciting—discover how to adapt their stories for television, film, and video production.

The workshop will feature a diverse panel of published authors, experienced screenwriters, editors, publicists, and publishers, all dedicated to guiding participants through the process of bringing their stories to life. Special pitch sessions will give attendees the opportunity to present their manuscripts for consideration by traditional publishers or screenwriters who might help option their work for film or television.

Akula Literary Partners co-founder and workshop partner T. Rafael Cimino shared his vision for the event: “The idea for this workshop grew out of recognizing that many aspiring writers don’t know where to turn for affordable guidance. Too often, retreats and programs cost well over $500, making them inaccessible to many first-time writers. So, we named this Open Access to even the playing field and give a reasonable first step for new workshop attendees, while also serving established writers who want to learn what it takes to adapt their manuscripts into screenplays.”

Cimino will be a highlight of the workshop, sharing his expertise on intellectual property rights for writers. With his experience as head writer on acclaimed shows like HBO’s Big Little Lies and Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers, he offers valuable industry insight to the workshop.

Patty Thompson, Acquisitions Editor at Redhawk Publications, said, “We couldn’t be more pleased that Rand Brandes was able to secure New York Times bestselling author Etaf Rum for our first-ever workshop. That’s a huge achievement, along with published poet and Emmy Award-winning TV producer Shirlette Ammons. For our first event, we’ve attracted some truly top-tier talent — including the leading publishers in our state.”

For a complete program and list of panelists and presenters, visit: https://writersopenaccess.org

Registration Options

Two registration levels are available to accommodate different needs:

“Scribe” (Student/Budget Rate): $100

Includes all eight sessions over two days, light snacks, and access to the networking barnyard bonfire on October 31. Optional pitch sessions are available for an additional $25.

Register: https://tinyurl.com/OpenAccessSCRIBE

“Ghostwriter” (Established Writer Rate): $160

Includes all the features of the “Scribe” level, plus two lunches, a private meet-and-greet with presenters and panelists, and one complimentary pitch session.

Register: https://tinyurl.com/OpenAccessGHOSTWRITER

This workshop is a unique opportunity to connect with industry professionals, gain practical knowledge, and take meaningful steps toward publication or screen adaptation. A grant from Arts Culture Catawba has partially funded this event.

For questions or additional details, please get in touch with pthompson994@cvcc.edu