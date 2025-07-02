Hickory – Redhawk Publications is pleased to announce the upcoming release of “Everyday Women, Extraordinary Wisdom,” an inspirational debut by retired university professor and administrator Jane M. Everson. This powerful nonfiction book is Everson’s first publication outside the academic realm. It pays a heartfelt tribute to the voices of ordinary women whose lives are filled with strength, humor, and hard-earned wisdom.

After decades in academia, Everson started writing for pleasure after retiring in 2024. With “Everyday Women, Extraordinary Wisdom,” she focuses on a subject close to her heart—the untold stories of everyday women. Through detailed interviews and personal reflections, Everson connects the lives of eleven remarkable women, each sharing insights into the struggles and successes of daily life.

“I am an avid reader of biographies and memoirs by and about women, and I am always left with the question: What about everyday women? What are their stories?” Everson reflects.

Writing this book was a significant departure from her previous scholarly publications, requiring her to embrace vulnerability and sharpen her storytelling skills in a new way.

“Oh, my goodness! So very different,” says Everson. “I had to wrestle with taking risks such as putting my voice and story in the book. I also had to hone my skills at active listening—encouraging women to tell their stories by truly listening, asking questions, and clarifying their words with them.”

Everson hopes her book will resonate widely: “I hope women of all ages and all demographics will be able to see themselves in one or more of the 11 women — and me — as we share our everyday lives, wisdom, and wit.”

In a show of her ongoing dedication to community empowerment, Jane M. Everson will donate a portion of the book’s proceeds to the Women’s Resource Center in Hickory, North Carolina. Details of an official book launch event will be announced soon.

“Everyday Women, Extraordinary Wisdom” is now available for sale through Redhawk Publications at: https://tinyurl.com/EversonEverydayWomen