Hickory – Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in July including trips to the Farmers’ Market, musical performances, crafting classes, and cooking demonstrations.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held Monday through Thursday mornings at five convenient locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Other program highlights are as follows:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave, Newton: July 3, Fourth of July celebration; July 7, musical performance by Tim Hefner; July 9, cooking class: peanut butter cookies; July 10, musical performance by Seniors on the Move; July 14, Library to Go with Sam Woolhiser; July 16, musical performance by Cameron Matthews; July 21, Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson’s with Partners Health; July 23, trip to the Hickory Farmers’ Market; July 28, Social Media Scams with Catawba County Digital Navigators. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Danielle Hicks at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 3rd Ave NE, Hickory: July 9, cooking class: pepper jelly cheese dip with bacon with Suzi; July 10, musical performance by John Linblom; July 15, Shag Dancing with Bruce Tretter, Lake Hickory Shag Club; July 16, trip to Hickory Farmers’ Market; July 22, Timeless Trivia: Stars, Stripes, and Apple Pie with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; July 23, comedy and poetry by Nancy Frady; July 24, Anxiety Disorders with Partners Health; July 30, musical performance by Cody Newton. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Suzi Caesar at 828-320-5963 at least two days in advance.

At the North Hickory site, located at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, 3702 16t St NE, Hickory: July 7, crafts: making SMO recipe books by sharing your favorite recipes; July 9, trip to the Hickory Farmers’ Market; July 10, cooking class: Asian chicken lettuce wraps; July 16, Timeless Trivia: Stars, Stripes, and Apple Pies with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; July 17, Medication Safety with Partners Health; July 23, crafts: two handed painting; July 29, Fall garden auction; July 30, coffee and chat: meaning of friendship. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Cherie Grambow at least two days in advance by calling 828-323-8746.

At the Claremont site, located at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 3180 W Main St, Claremont: July 3, Medication Safety with Partners Health; July 8, crafting with Tonya Jarnac; July 9, musical performance by Cody Newton; July 10, Library to Go with Sam Woolhiser; July 14, musical performance by Charles Ballard; July 21, crafting with Huckleberry Campers; July 24, musical performance by Senior on the Move; July 29, Hands only CPR with Melanie Sigmon, Community Engagement Specialist; July 30, trip to Hickory Farmers’ Market. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Kayla Smith at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St, Maiden: July 8, blood pressure checks and Social Wellness month celebration; July 9, Medication Safety with Partners Health; July 10, coffee and chat with Nathaniel Austin; July 14, cooking class: artichoke bruschetta with Teresa Slaughter; July 17, Heart Health with Melanie Sigmon, Community Engagement Specialist; July 21, crafts: wind chimes with Lisa and Morgan; July 24, musical performance by Sentimental Journey; July 31, trip to the Farmers’ Market held at the Health Department. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:30am and noon, Monday – Thursday. Please call 828-695-5610, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. You can volunteer for as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner. Catawba County United Way’s mission is to increase the organized capacity of people to help others by mobilizing the caring power of our community. For more information, find us on Facebook, 828-327-6851 or www.ccunitedway.com.