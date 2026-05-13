Valdese, NC – Rock School Arts Foundation will host a needle felting workshop with instructor Millie Hefner on Saturday, May 23 from 10 -12:00AM. This class is perfect for beginners!

This workshop will take place in RSAF Studio 101 / Old Rock School, Valdese, NC (Park in the back and enter through the door on the left-hand side of the building.).

The cost is $35.00 for members/$40.00 for non-members. Hurry and register only 3 spaces left.

What to expect:

Learn basic needle felting techniques.

Step by step guidance.

Create a felt beehive with adorable details.

All Materials included, just bring yourself and your creativity!

Register by email at rsaf1893@gmail.com or call 828.838.9806.