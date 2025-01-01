Hickory – The Hickory Museum of Art announces some upcoming Art Classes for Children.

Pint Size Picasso, 3-5 Year Olds

2nd & 3rd Wednesday (Monthly) | 1-2 PM | $20; $15 Members

Young children and their favorite grown-up are introduced to art, the Museum and visual literacy in this monthly artful class. Each class features a gallery visit, story or game and lots of art making. New themes each month. Fee covers both classes in the month.

Classes run September through May.

Homeschool Art Classes (Kindergartners must be five by October 1, 2024, to participate.)

1st & 3rd Monday (Monthly) Through May 2025 | $30; $20 Members

Explore various media and create art inspired by gallery visits in two monthly classes designed for K-8 students, divided into three age groups. Students will explore artworks in the galleries, creating their own pieces using different techniques each month. The curriculum, aligned with N.C. Common Core standards in art, language arts, and social studies, will focus on a new art process or technique each month.

Pre-registration is required one week in advance.

Create with Folk Artist Barry Huffman (Grades K-6)

Mondays, January 6 & 13 | 3:30 PM 5:00 PM | $50; $40 Members

Join us for a special experience with Folk Artist Barry Huffman! Start by viewing her Life

Illustrated exhibition, then head to our Education Wing, where Barry will demonstrate her unique techniques. On January 6th, we’ll begin creating Barry Huffman-inspired paintings and complete them together on January 13th!

Teen Workshop (Ages 13-17): Book Binding

Thursday, January 16 | 10 -1 PM | $40; $30 Members

Starting this month, join us on the 3rd Thursday of each month for an exciting workshop designed for teens ages 13-17! Each session will explore a new artistic technique.

In our first workshop, participants will create their own coptic stitch sketchbook—perfect for capturing creative ideas.

Teen Drawing Workshop (Ages 10 & Up)

Monday, January 27, February 24, & March 31 | 4-5 PM | $15; $10 Members (Per Class)

Is your pre-teen or teen curious about drawing? On the last Monday of each month, ages 10 and up have the opportunity to learn and practice simple drawing techniques. Our Drawing Workshop offers a friendly, casual environment to inspire creativity while improving illustration skills. Bring a sketchbook and each month we will focus on a different drawing technique, subject, or theme.

Love Letters

Monday, February 3 | 4-5 PM | $20; $15 Members

Get creative and craft personalized cards for family, teachers, friends, or anyone special!

Use a variety of materials to design unique and heartfelt cards perfect for any occasion.

Teen Workshop (Ages 13-17): Printmaking

Thursday, February 20 | 10 -1 PM | $40; $30 Members

Dive into the art of printmaking! Join us for an engaging session where you’ll explore the dynamic world of printmaking and unleash your creativity. Discover various techniques and create multiple unique prints to take home. Perfect for both beginners and seasoned art enthusiasts, this workshop promises hands-on fun and artistic exploration!

Teen Workshop (Ages 13-17): Ceramics

Thursdays, March 6 & 13 | 4 -6 PM | $50; $40 Members

Discover new techniques each month in our Teen Workshops for ages 13-17! In March, we’re diving into ceramics with two sessions. In the first class, you’ll learn building techniques, and in the second, we’ll complete your pieces with glazing and firing in the kiln.

Shamrocks & Rainbows!

Monday, March 10 | 4 -6 PM | $20; $15 Members

Did you know 4-leaf clovers bring good luck, and there’s gold at the end of a rainbow? Join us for a fun and colorful art session where we’ll explore color theory and the magic of primary colors. Learn why they’re called primary and mix them to create vibrant shades of green for your shamrock art. Then, use only red, blue, and yellow paints to craft a lucky rainbow with a pot of gold at the end!

Questions? Want to register for a class?

Contact Education Manager, Karla Starnes at [email protected] or 828.327.8576, ext 207.

The Hickory Museum of Art is located at 243 3rd Ave NE Hickory, NC 28601 | 828.327.8576 | www.hickoryart.org