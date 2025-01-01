Hickory – Ladies and gentlemen, brace yourselves for an exhilarating adventure into the world of scales, tails, and extraordinary creatures at the Show Me Reptiles Show on Saturday, January 25!

Calling all herpetology enthusiasts, critter lovers, aquatic fanatics, and reptile aficionados, this event is your passport to a reptilian wonderland where you can not only admire these remarkable animals but also take home a scaly friend of your very own! Picture a world where the spotlight shines on nature’s most awe-inspiring creations, from majestic pythons to the mysterious axolotls, all gathered under one roof for your viewing pleasure. It’s not just an ordinary outing; it’s a full-blown reptilian extravaganza! Feast your eyes on these prehistoric survivors, marvel at their colors, patterns, and behaviors, and gain insights into their captivating world through informative displays and passionate experts.

Whether you’re a seasoned reptile keeper or a novice with a budding interest, there’s always something new to learn and explore. Feeling adventurous? Test your bravery by holding a friendly gecko or snapping a photo with a gentle tortoise – it’s a chance to prove you’ve got what it takes to be a reptile whisperer! But here’s the icing on the cake: the Show Me Reptiles Show features a bustling marketplace where you can find a treasure trove of scaly companions, from adorable hatchlings to unique and exotic species. Terrariums, accessories, and expert advice to create the perfect habitat are also at your fingertips. So, save the date, reptile enthusiasts!

General Admission is 10AM entry – $10; VIP Admission is 9AM entry – $15; Kid’s Admission, 7 to 12 in age – $5. Kids 6 and under are FREE!!!!!

Military, First Responder and Teachers are 50% off of general admission with ID. Please no outside animals.