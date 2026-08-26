Valdese, NC – Rock School Arts Foundation announces Figure Drawing and Painting Studio with Helena classes for Fall 2026 – Spring 2027.

This class is suitable for beginners through experienced artists and will be at the Old Rock School located at 400 Main St W, Valdese, NC 28690 in Studio 101 on Mondays, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., twice a month. (See schedule below.)

Monthly Fee: $30 for RSAF Members, $40 for Non-Members (Monthly fee is for the two sessions)

You may join RSAF to receive the discount for members by going to rockschoolartgalleries.com and selecting “membership.”

Two session a month will feature one on technique and one with a live model. The sessions will be hosted by Helena Tueffel, who is trained in classical drawing techniques.

Helena can help with drawing basics, technical tips, and critiques. And she can advise you on materials during the session, if you have questions. Artists should bring their own supplies.

Deadline to register is one week prior to a monthly session. Limited space available so register early by emailing Sharon Bowman at rsaf1893@gmail.com.

Payment may be made by cash or check (checks made out to Rock School Arts Foundation) and given to Helena at the beginning of the first monthly session

Schedule:

Fall 2026:

September 14th and 21st

October 19th and 26th

November 23rd and 30th

December 14th and 21st

Spring 2027:

January 18th and 25th

February 15th and 22nd

March 22nd and 29th

April 19th and 26th

May 17th and 24th