Newton, NC – The September meeting of the Catawba County Branch NAACP will be on Sunday, September 6th, 2026, at 4:00pm Mt. Olin AME Zion Church, 2583 Smyre Farm Rd, Newton, NC.

The September meeting will feature two public health professionals who will speak with the community about sickle cell awareness, education, and health. Naomi Moore, M.Ed., Public Health Sickle Cell Educator Counselor, and James Rogers, Public Health Sickle Cell Educator/Counselor of Division of Public Health, Infant and Community Health branch of NCDHH.

Gift of Life Blood Drive

Prior to the meeting, the Catawba County Branch NAACP will host a Gift of Life Blood Drive from: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM at Mt. Olin AME Zion Church. 2583 Smyre Farm Road Newton, NC 28658. Community members are encouraged to participate in the blood drive and help support patients and families in need.

NAACP Members and their guests, as well as the general public, are welcome. You can sign up for NAACP membership at the meeting.

The NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization. The Catawba County Branch meets on the second Sunday of each month.