Hickory – The City of Hickory’s Sails Original Music Series, presented by Protection Products, Inc., brings Chatham County Line to the Sails Stage this week. The performance starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 19, at Union Square in downtown Hickory.

Chatham County Line has been a standout force in North Carolina’s music scene for more than twenty years. Formed in Raleigh, the group quickly attracted attention for its seamless blend of bluegrass, folk, country, and rock, delivered through tightly crafted songs and a magnetic live presence. Their ability to honor tradition while bringing fresh energy to acoustic music helped them build a devoted following at home and abroad, leading to international tours, multiple chart‑topping releases, and collaborations with a wide range of notable artists.

Over the years, the band has continued to evolve while maintaining the storytelling and musicianship that define its sound. The retirement of the group’s longtime banjo player opened the door to new possibilities, inspiring the band to explore expanded instrumentation and creative approaches that reflect their broad influences. Their performances have grown to incorporate electric textures, atmospheric pedal steel, inventive mandolin work, and rhythmic experimentation, all while preserving the heart of their roots‑driven style.

Known for their dynamic stage shows and harmonies that feel both timeless and forward‑leaning, Chatham County Line remains committed to pushing boundaries with intention and curiosity. Their journey reflects a band that values craft, connection, and the freedom to grow. Today, they continue to captivate audiences with music that is deeply rooted yet constantly evolving, offering a sound that feels uniquely their own.

“Once rooted in bluegrass, the band put down the banjo and decided to rock. And rock they do!” says Sails Music Coordinator Bob Sinclair.

Started in 2012, the City of Hickory’s Sails Original Music Series showcases well-crafted, live music by bringing original music artists to The Sails on the Square. Original music is defined as music that is written or composed by the artist who performs it.

The Sails Original Music Series, a Bob Sinclair Music production, offers excellent musical entertainment from national and international touring acts with the help of numerous sponsors. Thanks to presenting sponsor Protection Products, Inc. and additional supporting sponsors Larry’s Music & Sound, Pfahlert Creative Labs, Olde Hickory Brewery, and Crowne Plaza for contributing to the series.

In addition to the seating available at Union Square, audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. A variety of bars and restaurants are close by and offer food and beverage choices.

ABC permitted businesses within the Hickory Downtown Social District will sell beer, wine, and other alcoholic beverages in specially marked cups that may be consumed on Union Square, sidewalks, and other public areas within the designated boundaries of the social district. No outside alcohol may be brought into the social district. To review additional restrictions and a detailed map of the social district’s coverage area, visit www.hickorync.gov/downtown-social-district.

For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, please visit www.hickorync.gov/SailsMusic and follow the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.