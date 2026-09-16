Hickory – The City of Hickory’s Sails Original Music Series, presented by Protection Products, Inc., will feature American roots-rock and soul trio Pressing Strings on Friday, Sept. 18. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. at Union Square in downtown Hickory.

Hailing from Annapolis, Maryland, Pressing Strings is a powerhouse trio led by guitarist and vocalist Jordan Sokel, known for their genre‑bending blend of blues, rock, and folk wrapped in soul‑stirring storytelling and toe‑tapping grooves. Their sound resonates with the emotional grit of the blues, the laid‑back swagger of folk, and the urgency of modern rock—earning the band a loyal and growing following.

Whether delivering heartfelt ballads or high‑energy anthems, Pressing Strings combines lyrical introspection with top‑tier musicianship that feels both fresh and familiar. Sokel’s smoky vocals and intricate guitar work are elevated by an exceptional rhythm section: drummer Justin Kruger, an energetic and charismatic performer whose outside‑the‑box style adds electric personality, and bassist Nick Welker, a steady, melodic force whose chordal voicings make the trio sound full and lush. All three members contribute vocals, creating harmonies reminiscent of 1970s Southern California. Together, they expand the limits of what a trio can do, offering an immersive, feel‑good vibe that hits audiences in both the heart and the ears.

Recently, the band has toured coast to coast, headlining clubs and lighting up festival stages including Palisade Roots and Bluegrass Festival, FloydFest, Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival, Firefly, SweetWater 420 Fest, CaveFest, and more—while sharing the stage with major artists such as Gov’t Mule, Toad the Wet Sprocket, JJ Grey, and Neal Francis.

Sails Music Coordinator Bob Sinclair says, “This trio from Annapolis, MD is wildly talented and broadly influenced – with intimate ballads, upbeat anthems, roots rock, Americana, and modern jam-band fun.”

In addition to outstanding music, art and performance will come together in a fresh way this September. Passions Alive—a project produced by Bob Sinclair Music and supported by a grant from Arts Culture Catawba—will feature local visual artists creating live paintings during each concert. As artists capture the energy of the music in real time, audiences will experience a dynamic fusion of sound and art that adds a new dimension to this year’s series.

The featured artist for the Sept. 18 Sails concert is Hickory native Paul Hunter Speagle, a visual artist whose dynamic, color‑saturated work draws from life, love, religion, and a deep well of cultural influence. Working across painting, sculpture, public art, and interactive installations, he brings together the raw energy of underground skateboarding, snowboarding, street and comics culture with symbolism rooted in Native American totems, outsider folk art, ancient mythologies, and biblical narratives. His canvases pulse with intense coloration and painterly tension, evoking both urban and rural environments while exploring light, composition, and the emotional terrain of human experience. Represented by JPS Gallery in Hong Kong, Speagle has developed a distinctive visual language that bridges expressive storytelling with bold experimentation.

A lifelong artist, Speagle began painting as a young teen and quickly earned recognition, winning the Paul Whitener Painting Contest at age 12. He received his BFA in painting from the Savannah College of Art and Design in 2005 and an MFA from the School of Visual Arts in New York City in 2012. His career includes an extensive list of exhibitions and public works, highlighted by his first museum solo show, “Walking the Dog” (Hickory Museum of Art, 2018), major mural commissions including “The Miracle of Hickory” (2019), and participation in Art Basel Miami Beach projects. Speagle is also the founder of the artist-led organization ATAC Gallery, advancing creative collaboration in his hometown. Today, he continues to live and work in Hickory, producing a diverse body of work defined by passion, introspection, and relentless creative drive.

Speagle’s live artwork from the performance will be auctioned at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, at NoCo Arts in Newton, with proceeds supporting future Bob Sinclair Music art-and-music experiences.

Started in 2012, the City of Hickory’s Sails Original Music Series highlights well‑crafted live music by bringing original artists to The Sails on the Square. The series, a Bob Sinclair Music production, features national and international touring acts and is made possible through generous support from presenting sponsor Protection Products, Inc., as well as Larry’s Music & Sound, Pfahlert Creative Labs, Olde Hickory Brewery, and Crowne Plaza.

In addition to the seating available on Union Square, attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. A variety of nearby bars and restaurants offer convenient food and beverage options. ABC‑permitted businesses within the Hickory Downtown Social District will sell beer, wine, and other alcoholic beverages in specially marked cups that may be consumed on Union Square, surrounding sidewalks, and other public areas within the district. No outside alcohol may be brought into the district. For additional guidelines and a detailed map of the social district, visit www.hickorync.gov/downtown-social-district.

The Sails Original Music Series concludes for the year with a special Festival on the Field event and concert by the N-Spire Band on Saturday, Sept. 26.

To learn more about the series, visit www.hickorync.gov/SailsMusic and follow the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.