Catawba, NC – On September 26 and 27, Harvest Folk Festival at Murray’s Mill is back for it’s 42nd year and our community could not be more ready to celebrate! Hours are Saturday 10am to 4pm, and Sunday 1pm to 5pm. Admission is $10/person, children 12 and under are free.

This fall, the music, crafts, and flavors that define the festival return in full force, bringing with them the spirit of heritage, connection, and joy that our community treasures.

The Murray’s Mill Harvest Folk Festival celebrates Catawba County’s rich agricultural heritage with fascinating exhibits, talented craftsmen, antique cars, tractors, and farm machinery, and timeless food traditions such as molasses making.

Bluegrass, Country, and Gospel music will fill the air from the Murray’s Mill Amphitheater, hosted by the beloved Cockman Family, while festivalgoers enjoy handmade crafts, delicious foods, and fun for all ages.

Included with your ticket is a tour of the historic mill, where the original French burr millstones still grind away, producing bags of fresh flour and cornmeal.

We look forward to seeing everyone in September at the Murray’s Mill Historic District for two unforgettable days of music, heritage, and fall festivities. By joining us and supporting the festival, you’re not only making memories—you’re helping preserve Murray’s Mill for generations to come.

Murray’s Mill is located at 1464 Murrays Mill Rd, Catawba, NC 28609-8306.