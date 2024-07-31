Hickory – Each year, the United States observes National Hispanic Heritage Month “Mes de la Herencia Hispana” from September 15th to October 15th, by celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. The observation started in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover a 30-day period. It was enacted into law on August 17, 1988.

This year, Centro Latino, in partnership with the City of Hickory, will hold its third Todos Somos América (We are all America) festival Sunday, September 29th, Under The Sails on the Square from 3-8 p.m.

The event will include activities for the whole family including products and foods about various Latin American countries, face painting and piñatas for children, food trucks, raffles, a DJ playing traditional music, a quinceañera’s parade and competition, and traditional dances. We will be presenting the third annual Outstanding Catawba County Latino award and our Abriendo Puertas scholarships.

* Don’t forget to wear the jersey or the traditional attire of your favorite Latin American country!

* Bring your own chairs or blankets to sit on.

* WE Love Pets, BUT ONLY Service Animals will be allowed

For more information about the programs and services of Centro Latino, see its website www.CentroLatinoHickory.com, or visit its social media on Facebook and Instagram.