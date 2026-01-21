Hickory – Full Circle Arts offers two exhibitions in January, a photographic competition, Wild Metropolis and the FCA Member Show.

Both shows continue to January 31.

For Wild Metropolis: Exploring nature’s place in urban spaces artists were asked what came to mind when they thought of Wild and Metropolis together. Their interpretations display some fascinating variations.

The judge was Randy Knauf, a well-known photographer in the area. Winners of the competition are First: Boy Meets Crane by Julie Stephan, Second: Smile Dude! by Julie Stephan, Third: I Street NE by Meredith Janssen. Honorable mentions went to Here Kitty Kitty by L. Michelle Bitler, Loving Leaf by Vicki Truesdale, and Sacred // Profane by Andrew Webb.

Full Circle Arts members are also presenting a special showing of their art for the winter FCA Member Show.

FCA is a non-profit artists’ cooperative located in downtown Hickory, 42-B Third Street NW. Hours currently are Thursdays and Fridays, 10:00am to 4:00pm, and Saturdays, 10:00am to 2:00pm. More information about Full Circle Arts, classes, membership, or other upcoming events is available at www.fullcirclearts.org. You may also write to Full Circle Arts, PO Box 3905, Hickory NC 28603, email gallery@fullcirclearts.org, or call 828-322-7545.

Photo: Julie Stephan with “Boy Meets Crane.”