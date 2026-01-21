New To Theaters, Streaming And Disc

NOW IN THEATERS:

Not even a year after the last entry in the series, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is now in theaters. In this entry Ralph Fiennes returns as the doctor from the last chapter studying the infections that have brought the world to its current zombified state.

NEW TO STREAMING:

The Rip (***) Director Joe Carnahan (Narc, Smoking Aces, The Grey) returns after an absence with a new crime thriller starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck as members of a narcotics team attempting to determine who murdered one of their colleagues while simultaneously uncovering a huge stash of cash from a drug cartel. Plot twists abound in this nifty thriller that would likely have benefited from the big screen experience. As it is, it’s still a solid thriller with great performances from its cast and Carnahan’s solid direction.

NEW TO DISC:

Warner Brothers:

Paul Thomas Anderson’s critically acclaimed adaptation of author Thomas Pynchon’s Vineland, One Battle After Another (2025), makes its physical media debut in both 4K and Blu Ray editions this week. No bonus materials on this release.

Arrow:

Snakes on a Plane (2006) The cult film starring Samuel L. Jackson as an FBI agent fending off poisonous reptiles on a flight from Hawaii to LA makes its 4K debut in a handsome new set that includes a combo of new and archival bonus features. New bonuses include a making of doc.

Criterion:

John Huston’s final film as a director, The Dead (1987), an adaptation of a James Joyce short story starring his daughter Anjelica, makes its 4K debut courtesy of the label. Bonus materials include a new interview.

The label also is issuing the classic swashbuckler, Captain Blood (1935) in 4K format for the first time with such bonus materials as a new commentary.

Kino:

Director John Guillerman’s adaptation of the Agatha Christie novel, Death on the Nile (1978), makes its 4K debut from the label with a terrific new transfer and a new commentary.

Two other Christie adaptations, The Mirror Crack’d (1980) and Evil Under the Sun (1982) are also getting 4K makeovers with new commentaries.

The stylish French language thriller involving the quest for a missing audio recording of a famed singer, Diva (1981), also gets its 4K upgrade this week with a new commentary.

Also being issued by the label as part of their Kino Cult series is director Pete Walker’s horror entry, The Flesh and Blood Show (1973), for the first time in 3-D format. A new commentary is included.

Universal:

The Woody Woodpecker and Friends Golden Collection (1941-1972) contains nearly three hours of animated shorts starring the title character and now making their Blu Ray debut.

The box office winning sequel, Wicked: For Good (2025), makes its 4K and Blu Ray debut this week in separate releases with a few new featurettes.

Shout Factory:

The label is issuing the terrific crime thriller, End of Watch (2012), on 4K for the first time in a steelbook edition.

88 Films:

The label continues its Blu Ray releases of obscure Hong Kong films with the police thriller, On the Run (1988). There are a few new extras included.

Troma Releasing:

The label is issuing the horror entry, Frightmare (1983) on Blu Ray for the first time with a few new bonus materials.

MGM:

The label has a few new catalogue Blu Ray releases worth mention. These include Vincente Minelli’s final film, A Matter of Time (1976) and John Miliuis’ take on the life and times of gangster John Dillinger, Dillinger (1973).

Fun City Editions:

The boutique label is issuing in Blu Ray format for the first time, Lou Adler’s, Ladies and Gentlemen: The Fabulous Stains (1982) with new bonus materials as well.

