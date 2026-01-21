**cancelled due to inclement weather***

Hickory – The Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club’s Saturday, January 24 meeting will feature a wood turning presentation by Ralph Green. The meeting is at 9:30 A.M., at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop, 856 21st St. Drive SE, Hickory. Meetings are open to the public.

Through discussion and demonstration, Ralph will cover various tools, techniques, and wood turning projects. Wood turning on a lathe is the craft of shaping wood into symmetrical objects by rotating it on a lathe while using hand-held cutting tools. This creates art and functional items such as bowls, writing instruments, and ornaments.

Ralph started turning in high school shop class in 1971 and got serious about turning in 2015 when he went to Klingspor’s Extravaganza and was reintroduced to turning. In addition to turning, Ralph has interesting experiences, including 6 years in the Marine Corps, serving as crew chief on Marine One presidential helicopter, working for the airlines, running a motorcycle shop for 20 years, and working at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop.

Members and visitors should also enjoy the show-and-tell portion of the program in which members and guests show and discuss their woodworking projects. All will have an opportunity to offer comments and ask questions about items shown, and other topics.

The club consists of about 35 Hickory-area woodworkers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals.

For more information, call 828-855-4941.