Spencer, NC – The North Carolina Transportation Museum is pleased to announce its annual Wine & Dine on the Rails train ride event. Join us for an evening of elegance and romance Feb. 13-15. The N.C. Transportation Museum is part of the Division of State Historic Sites within the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

This special event features a cocktail hour before boarding for a leisurely train ride around our 60-acre historic site, and a three-course meal served aboard the train. Each individual passenger will receive three drink tickets to be redeemed from our selection of wine and beer in either the cocktail area or on the train. Additional drinks can also be purchased for an additional cost.

Ticket prices for the event are $140 per person for members and $145 per person for non-members, plus tax. Exclusive private dining opportunities on the historic Doris rail car have sold out, but seating remains available in other cars. Tickets can be purchased at the N.C. Transportation Museum’s website at https://www.nctransportationmuseum.org/wine-and-dine/. All participants must be at least 21 years of age and must present a valid photo identification at check-in. Tickets are selling fast and have already sold out for Saturday, Feb. 14. Limited tickets are still available for Friday, Feb. 13 and Sunday, Feb. 15. Visit our website and purchase your tickets before it’s too late!

Wine & Dine on the Rails is operated by the non-profit N.C. Transportation Museum Foundation, which supports the museum by hosting a variety of events and activities throughout the year. “An event like this expands the museum’s audience by bringing guests who are looking for a unique experience and may have never visited before,” said Marcus Neubacher, Director of Administration for the N.C. Transportation Museum Foundation. “Many guests who visit for this elegant evening event will later return to see what the museum has to offer during other times of the year.”

For more information about the event, go to https://www.nctransportationmuseum.org/wine-and-dine/ or call the N.C. Transportation Museum at 704-636-2889.