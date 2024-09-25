Hickory – In response to the growing epidemic of loneliness across the nation, co-authors Ty Dannenbring and Jeff Dillon will present their transformative program, “Party in the Front! How to Overcome Loneliness and Find Community Right Where You Are,” on Sunday, September 29th, 2024, from 6-7:30 pm at Northview Middle School Auditorium in Hickory, NC. The event is free to the public, and attendees are encouraged to arrive early for a unique photo opportunity with a miniature Highland Cow named Kenna from 5-6 pm.

The program, conceived by Dannenbring and Dillon, both residents of Loveland, CO, aims to help people battle the increasing sense of isolation in modern life by fostering meaningful community connections.

Ty Dannenbring, a Lenoir-Rhyne University alumnus (Class of 2010, MBA 2012) and former member of the LRU Men’s Golf and Track Teams, reflected on the need for this initiative: “The U.S. Surgeon General has warned that lacking social connection is more dangerous than smoking 15 cigarettes a day. It’s more dangerous than obesity or air pollution. Yet most of us live separate lives—distant from the people outside our front door.”

Dannenbring and Dillon propose a simple yet revolutionary solution: “Instead of hosting events or gatherings behind closed doors, why not bring them out front, where people can see and be invited in?” Dannenbring explains. “All it takes is being yourself and bringing the good things of your life into the open. That’s what ‘Party in the Front’ is about—overcoming loneliness and creating community right where you are.”

This grassroots effort envisions a more significant movement within churches and communities to address loneliness. Dannenbring believes that small but significant actions can make a difference, saying, “It doesn’t take a lot to change the story—just intentional moments of engagement with your neighbors.”

The program promises to be an uplifting and inspiring evening for individuals seeking to break the cycle of isolation and rediscover the power of community.

Attendees will also receive information about a forthcoming book that complements the “Party in the Front” movement, detailing how to get involved and stay updated on its release.

For more info. about “Party in the Front” or to learn how you can get involved in this movement, please get in touch with Ty Dannenbring at 605.660.8988 or [email protected].