Newton, NC – The Green Room Community Theatre’s summer musical, Songs for a New World, opens Thursday, Aug. 14, for one weekend only. Performances will be held Aug. 14–16 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 17 at 3 p.m. in the McCreary Theatre. Tickets are on sale now.

This moving song cycle by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown weaves together powerful stories about life, love, and the moments that define us. It’s a theatrical experience that blends pop, gospel, and jazz influences with emotional storytelling.

Presented in memory of Michele Acosta McCreary, Songs for a New World is rated PG-13 for language and adult themes. All proceeds benefit the Michele Acosta McCreary Education Fund, which provides need-based scholarships for students to attend Creative Works classes and summer camps. The production is presented by Bob McCreary in loving memory of his wife, Michele. Please note that season tickets do not apply to this special event.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (828) 464-6128. The Box Office is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Photo: (Ken Noblezada): L-R: Mike Skelton (Dance Ensemble), Jaiden Noblezada (Dance Ensemble), Jamaas Britton (Man 1), Autumn Dagenhardt (Dance Ensemble), Drew Jarnac (Dance Ensemble).