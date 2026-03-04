Spencer, NC — The North Carolina Transportation Museum is pleased to announce its annual St. Patrick’s Train ride event on March 13 and 14. The N.C. Transportation Museum is part of the Division of State Historic Sites within the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Climb aboard and enjoy an Irish-inspired meal while riding the rails at the N.C. Transportation Museum. Wear your green and bring your Irish cheer! This dinner train will offer guests a happy (half) hour of appetizers, wine, and beer before boarding the train. Dinner will be served as you roll down the tracks, enjoying a full Irish-inspired meal with your choice of beer or wine.

Ticket prices for the event are $64 per person for museum members and $69 per person for non-members, plus tax. Tickets can be purchased at the N.C. Transportation Museum’s website at https://www.nctransportationmuseum.org/st-patricks-day-train-ride/ . All participants must be at least 21 years of age and must present a valid photo identification at check-in. Tickets are selling fast for both evenings, Friday and Saturday, March 13 and 14. Visit the website and purchase your tickets before it’s too late!

The St. Patrick’s Train is operated by the non-profit N.C. Transportation Museum Foundation, which supports the museum by hosting a variety of events and activities throughout the year. “The St. Patrick’s Train is a fun time for couples and friends to come out and experience the luck of the Irish,” said Marcus Neubacher, Director of Administration for the N.C. Transportation Museum Foundation. “An event like the St. Patrick’s Train brings people to the museum who might not have visited before and will later return to see what the museum has to offer during other times of the year.”

For more information about the event, go to https://www.nctransportationmuseum.org/st-patricks-day-train-ride/ or call the N.C. Transportation Museum at 704-636-2889.