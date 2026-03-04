Hickory – The Crawdads 2026 promotional schedule will feature 15 giveaway dates, with giveaways ranging from hats to jerseys to bobbleheads.

The Crawdads will have four jersey giveaway dates this season. The jerseys include a Hickory FC co-branded jersey (4/4), a wrestling themed jersey (5/9), a sugar skull Llamas de Hickory jersey (6/27), and a video game themed jersey (9/5). Fans looking to skip the gameday giveaway line and secure a jersey in their size can purchase a four-game guaranteed jersey plan. Plans are $85 and include a ticket to all four games and all four jerseys in the requested size. Season ticket members can purchase the plan for $45 by contacting John at jellison@hickorycrawads.com.

In addition to the jerseys, the giveaway lineup includes a pair of co-branded App State items, two headwear pieces, a couple tee shirts, a short sleeve hoodie, a bowling shirt, and a bobblehead.

Full giveaway list:

Thursday, April 2nd: Magnet Schedule, all fans (Absolute Tree Care, Black Tie Transportation, WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM)

Friday, April 3rd: Poster Schedule, all fans (Allegra Print, Reeds Cleaning B Services, KICKS 103.3)

Saturday, April 4th: Hickory FC Jersey, first 1,000 fans (Allison & White Property Management, Big Dawg 92.1)

Saturday, April 18th: App State Bandana, first 1,000 fans (Appalachian State University, KICKS 103.3)

Wednesday, May 6th: Autism Acceptance Shirt, first 250 fans (Hickory Learning Group)

Saturday, May 9th: Wrestling Jersey, first 1,000 fans (Pepsi, WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM)

Saturday, May 23rd: Short Sleeve Hoodie Giveaway, first 1,000 fans (Allison & White Property Management, Big Dawg 92.1)

Saturday, June 6th: Cowboy Hat, first 1,000 fans (Black Tie Transportation, WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM)

Saturday, June 20th: Bucket Hat, first 1,000 fans (City Walk Brewing, KICKS 103.3)

Sunday, June 21st: Tee Shirt, first 500 fans (Duck Graphics)

Saturday, June 27th: Sugar Skull Jersey, first 1,000 fans (UNC Health Blue Ridge, Big Dawg 92.1)

Saturday, July 18th: Bowling Shirt Giveaway, first 1,000 fans (Black Tie Transportation, WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM)

Saturday, August 8th: Goat-Kart Bobblehead, first 1,000 fans (James River Equipment, WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM)

Saturday, August 22nd: App State Hawaiian Shirt, first 1,000 fans (Appalachian State University, KICKS 103.3)

Saturday, September 6th: Video Game Jersey, first 1,000 fans (CVCC Esports, Big Dawg 92.1)

