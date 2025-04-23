Statesville’s Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series Announces Music Lineup, Begins May 2

Statesville, NC – The popular Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series offers FREE entertainment to residents, neighbors, and visitors in Downtown Statesville May through October and features music genres of all styles.

The concerts are held in Downtown Statesville on West Broad Street in front of Mitchell Community College from 6 –8:30 pm. Beer, wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase beginning at 5pm. Bring your chairs and enjoy a night of music.

Music Lineup:

May 2, 2025

Ashes & Arrows (Country/Rock)

Ashes & Arrows is a dynamic country/rock band with roots stretching from the mountains of Asheville, North Carolina, to the alps of Arrowtown, New Zealand. Known for their soaring harmonies, heartfelt lyrics, and electrifying stage presence, the band delivers a sound that captivates audiences far and wide.

June 6, 2025

Thomas Road Band (Country)

Established in 2019, Thomas Road is the leading country music act in the Carolinas. Based out of Myrtle Beach, SC and lead by singer Seth Thomas, the group is about bringing a high-octane Country music sound. With influences ranging from Bluegrass all the way to Rock n Roll, their strong harmonies and Carolina Country Music Association nominated rhythm section will deliver an entertaining show and night of music. Thomas Road is eager and excited to bring their show to your town.

August 1, 2025

Y2K Kids (Tribute to 2000s & Up)

Y2k Kids is an incredible tribute to the 2000s brought to you by the band, Kids in America. Y2K Kids covers the biggest artist of 2000s & up. Kelly Clarkson, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, The Strokes, Pink & more!

September 5, 2025

Chocolate Chip & Co. (Soul, Funk, Rhythm and Blues)

The groove is undeniable. The beat is infectious. The rhythm is unmistakable. It is true: Chocolate Chip & Company Band is providing funky heat and making it look all so cool.

October 3, 2025

Party Parrot Band (Jimmy Buffet Tribute)

Featuring palm trees, beach balls and stupendous never-ending conga lines, this Jimmy Buffett tribute band serves up THE ultimate beach party.

These world class musicians travel with a full tropical stage set-up, taking their audiences on a musical mind cruise through sun-soaked Caribbean waters.

You can expect to hear classics such as “Margaritaville,” “Come Monday,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Volcano,” “Changes in Latitudes” and many others. You may even hear some other songs such as “Brown Eyed Girl” or “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.”